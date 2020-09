New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97), center rear, and Harrison Phillips, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills defensive end Mario Addison got his first sack with Buffalo in Sunday’s opener against the Jets.

Before the game, News 4’s Heather Prusak talked with Addison in this week’s 5 questions segment on Buffalo Kickoff Live.