BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills rookie cornerback Alex Austin has no shortage of mentors in the defensive backs room joining a group that has guys like Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

After drafting him in the 7th round out of Oregon State, Austin just wrapped up his first NFL training camp and now has two preseason games under his belt.

Heather Prusak sat down with the rookie ahead of the Bills’ second preseason game against Pittsburgh on Buffalo Kickoff Live for this edition of 5 questions. We talk adjusting to life in the NFL, his relationship with the other defensive backs, the scholarship he founded and more!