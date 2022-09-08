ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Von Miller’s personality is as advertised.

The guy you see dancing at practice is the same one off the field when the cameras aren’t around. His outgoing nature is so genuine even for being the superstar, future hall of fame player that he is.

Miller brings juice to the Bills pass rush and also leadership for the young guys.

News 4 Sports caught up with Miller ahead of the Bills’ season opener in Los Angeles in this edition of five questions on Buffalo Kickoff Live where we talk football but also get to know guys off the field.

Miller touched on his return to LA and facing his former team, his chicken farm (yes chicken farm), taking his dancing skills to the big screen, his foundation and a lot more!