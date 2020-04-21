A closer look at this year’s virtual NFL Draft

FILE – In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’re now just days away from the most unique and different NFL drafts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously we’re going full remote and virtual for this draft so we’ve come the other end of the spectrum from what was supposed to be hundreds of thousands of people in Las Vegas to now fully remote with the commissioner in his basement with each of the GMs and coaches in their individual homes and then all of the prospects in their homes,” Peter O’Reilly explained.

O’Reilly is the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. News 4 Sports caught up with O’Reilly as we approach the draft during these challenging times.

“At the end of the day it’s one big conference call, it’s a lot more complicated than that but one big conference call so we can do it safely, we can do it with competitive equity and hopefully we can provide fans with a little bit of distraction and a little bit of sports in a time where there really hasn’t been any at all,” O’Reilly.

Although prospects won't get the moment of walking on stage after being drafted, the NFL is still trying to celebrate those players by sending camera kits to 58 of the prospects to connect with on draft day.



On Thursday April 23rd, fans everywhere will watch the draft from home maybe how they normally would on any given year except this time, they’ll be watching it just like the commissioner, general managers and coaches, from their homes.

Since the social distancing rules went into place, the NFL had a tough decision to make regarding if the draft would still go on. But O’Reilly says given the technology available to do it, it was the right choice to proceed.

“We were going to live by whatever the medical guidelines were. I think we just looked at can we accomplish everything that we want to accomplish which is do it safely from a health perspective, do it in a way that’s equitable across all 32 clubs, still do right by the prospects and celebrate them as they enter the NFL and then allow fans to have a bit of football in their lives, a little bit of hope,” O’Reilly explained.

Speaking of hope, another thing the NFL hopes to accomplish during these three days of the draft is to honor and pay tribute to those on the front lines of this pandemic.

“The NFL family, you’ve seen it in markets like Buffalo and what Brandon Beane has done but everyone in the NFL family has come together to support those who need it right now and we will have a “Draft-A-Thon” across the three days where people who are able, we know not everyone is but we’re raising money for six major national nonprofits and the money will go back through them into local communities to help those who are most impacted so fully virtual with a focus on how we can do good as well,” O’Reilly said.

The NFL is also trying to find ways to get fans involved since they can’t be there in Las Vegas like some originally planned to do.

“We’re going to have a live stream on social media where fans can join in. That’s the beauty of the social media platforms and I know the Bills are hosting I think a post draft social media gathering for fans so lots of ways to tap in there. Each club is also going to select 15 fans Thursday, 15 on Friday who can be part of the draft broadcast. They’re actually going to be behind the commissioner so when the Bills are on the clock, 15 fans will be seen behind the commissioner so they can’t be there in person in Vegas but they can still be part of the draft broadcast,” O’Reilly said.

Of course, for all of the positives with technology can come some frustrations and glitches. For something as big as the NFL draft, those mishaps really can’t happen when teams are getting their picks in. However, O’Reilly says the NFL is prepared and has multiple channels teams can make their picks.

“Obviously there’s always those chances. What we’ve tried to do is we’ve got a bunch of redundancies in place where we’ve got phones, we’ve got a Microsoft teams chat platform that all the teams are on, you’ve got email so you’ve got layers of redundancy on getting it in there so we’ve actually got a lot more redundancies than we would normally have so we think we’ll be fine in terms of that. Should something happen there will be some leniency there but hopefully that doesn’t happen. So we’re gonna test and then test again,” O’Reilly explained.

And of course, there’s a human element to all of this. A moment these prospects have been waiting for, a chance to walk across the stage and shake Roger Goodell’s hand after being drafted won’t happen. But the NFL is trying to make up for that in certain ways.

“I think obviously it’s a moment they’ll miss and there are a lot of people unfortunately missing those special moments but I think the prospects and we’ve been working with all of them they understand the bigger picture here. This is where we are, we’ve got all role model behavior, stay home, stay safe. We sent kits, camera kits into 58 prospects’ homes so we’ll be able to see their reaction, connect with the commissioner via FaceTime or a platform like that and still celebrate their moment so it won’t be the same but they’ll still be celebrated,” O’Reilly said.

The NFL draft gets underway on Thursday, April 23rd at 8 p.m.