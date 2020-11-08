A.J. Klein turns in career performance against Seahawks

Buffalo Bills’ A.J. Klein (54) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble and sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

On a day when Buffalo needed the defense to play well, A.J. Klein delivered. Sunday, the Buffalo linebacker matched a career high in sacks per game and caused a critical turnover in the second half that allowed the Bills to put the game away in their 44-34 win over Seattle.

“It’s a good feeling when you go out and perform like this and I know like I said earlier, big plays cover probably some mistakes from earlier in the first half,” Klein said.

In the 4th quarter, leading 41-27, Klein got his second sack of the game on Russell Wilson that caused a fumble. Buffalo’s linebacker picked up his own fumble, giving the Bills great field position at the Seattle 19 yard line. That led to a Tyler Bass field goal to put them up by 17, enough to pick up the win.

“Just playing fast, just playing loose. That’s what we expect out of A.J.” defensive back Jordan Poyer said. “He’s a great football player and he made some huge plays for use today.

His performance was part of an overall great effort by the Bills defense that included four turnovers against one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

“We’ve been waiting on a game when we can get this many turnovers in one game,” Klein said. “It seems like we’ve been on the cusp.”

It’s the type of performance that could carry over to the future.

“These are types of plays and things that we need moving forward to continue to build to become a great defense,” Klein said. “Obviously we gave up too many points, we didn’t beat our goal in giving up points, but those big plays and turnovers translate to points for our offense which is huge.”

Klein finished the day with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. To date, he hadn’t had more than 2.5 sacks in an entire season. He’s tied that with 2.5 sacks in nine game splayed this season.