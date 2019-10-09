A Perfect 100 for Clarence Girls Golf

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 2010, Clarence High School put together the first girls golf team in the history of the school. In the inaugural season, the Red Devils went 9-0 and earned their first Section 6 League Championship Title. But nobody could have predicted that those girls on the first team would have started a dynasty.

“It’s actually really exciting, I know the girls have worked really hard this whole year, and they’ve continued that legacy of excellence,” Cat Peters, founding member of the 2010 girls team, said. “Even just watching the shots coming in, these girls are a lot better than we were when we played back then. Seeing their 100th win today is really, really special.”

Yes, you heard that right. 100 wins. The Red Devils played their final match of the season on Tuesday at Brookfield Country Club where they notched not only their 100th win, but their 100th straight win.

“I know I didn’t play the best today, but honestly when we got off the green it was just crazy that it actually happened, we were just so happy,” Clarence junior golfer Alyssa Ballaro said. “I can’t describe it, it’s crazy, 100 wins, 0 losses, it’s crazy.”

“It’s huge, 10 years, that’s a lot for us. I’ve only been a part of it for three but it’s crazy thinking that’s 30 matches undefeated,” Clarence sophomore golfer Tori Leach said.

So how does a program continue to have that much success, year after year? According to the girls on the team, it’s pretty simple.

“I just think of it as a fun thing and positive, I try not to think of it as something that has so much pressure on me,” Clarence freshman Rosie Dinunzio said. “I just go out there and try to have the most fun I can playing with all my friends.”

“It’s so fun, we all just go to practice and laugh and have fun and encourage each other to keep trying to play better,” Clarence freshman Emily Morelli said. “In practice our coach is always encouraging us, we just keep practicing and never give up.”

The Red Devils have already qualified as a team for Sectionals, which takes place in May. After coming in second for the last two years, this 100 win Clarence team is in the hunt for their first State Championship in 2020.