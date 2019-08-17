‘A’ to ‘B’: Allen to Beasley proving to be a great connection

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 16: Jermaine Carter #56 of the Carolina Panthers loses his helmet as he tackles Cole Beasley #10 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s as easy as “A” to “B”.



Allen throws it — Beasley catch it — and Bills fans Celebrate.

This past week, throughout the joint practices in Carolina, and against the Panthers Friday night – Josh Allen and Cole Beasley continued to build a strong rapport on the field.

In their 27-14 win over the Panthers, Allen targeted Beasley five times.



Beasley hauled in all five passes for 44 yards and made some big plays to help keep the chains moving for the first team offense.



“It’s repetition in practice and then meeting you know, when we’re sitting there talking about these little routes that he’s running underneath, just watching different clips over and over and just asking what he would do in this situation, what he would expect for me in this situation, and vice-versa,” Allen said.

“And, just having that open line of communication where when we get on the field, we’ve talked about this. If the (Mike linebacker) is playing a certain way, I know he’s going to do this move, whatever it is, because we’ve talked about it a lot. That’s going to only continue to get better.”

After not being able to work together on the field for most of the offseason as Beasley recovered from core muscle surgery, the wide receiver told reporters after the game he felt the two have “taken steps forward” over the last few days but added there is still room to grow.

“We’ve only had, what, three or four weeks together? The longer we play together, keep building that chemistry, keep getting better and better, we just have to keep working one day at a time,” Beasley said. “You know, we’re no where near perfect so, we just have to keep grinding and taking it one day at a time and keep stacking days together.”