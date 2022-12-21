BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “If I’m winning, the whole city is winning.”

Abdi Salim made local sports history last week becoming the first Buffalonian to win an NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship. After his College Cup performance in Syracuse University’s first national title triumph, Salim is now in position to become only the second player from Western New York selected in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

“It feels like a Cinderella story,” said Salim, basking in the Orange glow of victory and hero’s welcome back home this week on a relaxing semester break, while measuring the anticipation of his professional dream coming true.

A Kenyan refugee who migrated with his family to Buffalo at 3 years old, Salim navigated early hardships to step out of a city soccer community in the shadows of the sport. He played two varsity seasons at Hutch Tech before joining the Rochester Development Academy program. Lightly recruited by D-I colleges, Salim started out at Buffalo State, winning SUNYAC Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year before transferring to Syracuse University.

Salim sprained his knee in the spring of his sophomore season, and after a redshirt year of rehabilitation, had played in eight games for the Orange before this fall.

“It definitely was a mental rollercoaster over the past two years,” Salim said. “There were days I felt confident I would be back in six months. And there were days I wasn’t sure if I would ever be the same player again.”

Salim started 19 of the 22 matches he appeared in as a senior defender, and each of the final 10, including the entire ACC tournament and College Cup. He played every minute of the NCAA title game, in which Syracuse defeated eight-time national champion Indiana in a penalty kick shootout following a 2-2 draw and two extra time sessions.

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The Orange had high aspirations for this season with a veteran team. But a national title wasn’t foreseen until Syracuse started 7-0-1 with a win on the road against No. 1-ranked Clemson.

“We thought we could make it to the Sweet 16 or Elite 8, but being national champions wasn’t even on our minds,” Salim said. “When we beat the defending national champion, we thought we might have something happening.”

Setting a program record with 19 wins, Syracuse claimed its 15th NCAA title in a team sport. The first soccer championship matched the famed men’s basketball team’s tally, and was the athletic program’s first since the men’s lacrosse team won its 11th title in 2009.

“I would always shout that we were a soccer school, because of what we have been able to produce,” Salim said. “But being recognized by everyone else as soccer school, it’s about time. It feels wonderful to be a part of history. I still feel like I’m dreaming.”

Salim’s shining moment at Syracuse reflected brightly on the WNY soccer community where he developed his game.

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

“It brings a spotlight to this area and all the grassroots soccer clubs in Buffalo,” said Faress Saleh, vice president of the Lackawanna Yemen Soccer Club, where Salim and his brothers played as teenagers. “It shows that players can get development in these inner-city soccer clubs that don’t get the attention they deserve.”

“It shows that anyone can do it, if you work hard enough,” said Abdul Salam Noman, who coached Salim as a youth in the Lackawanna Yemen Soccer Club and later for the Buffalo District Soccer League men’s division team. “When he first came to our club, we knew he had the talents. He worked hard at it. Especially a person who came from a lot of hardship in a refugee camp. He is one of those players who could have got lost somewhere else. And now he makes everyone feel proud.”

If Salim is selected in Wednesday night’s MLS SuperDraft — one mock draft has him going with the 19th pick in the first round to Minnesota United F.C. — he will be the first WNY player drafted since Sweet Home graduate Liam Callahan was plucked from Syracuse in 2017. (The draft starts at 5 p.m. – live results can be found here.)

One of eight Syracuse players in the draft pool, Salim was listed despite not having participated in the MLS scouting combine. In past years this was due to injury, and this year because the Orange were still competing in the College Cup.

“I’m blessed to be on the draft list,” Salim said. “My brother is always on the internet, and I found out when he sent it to me. It felt really good to see that. Playing professionally is a milestone that I dreamed of all my life. Nothing is guaranteed. But hopefully it all comes together.”

And it would be another win for the soccer community in Buffalo.

“If that happens, it will be a very proud moment for all of us,” Saleh said. “It will push the youth to strive to be better. It shows the dream is attainable for this area. People will look and see what other talent is here. Right now there is not much of a spotlight. Abdi coming out of here will show there might be more diamonds in the rough here in Western New York.”

***

News 4 digital producer Adam Gorski contributed to this report.