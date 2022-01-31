After breaking school record, St. Mary’s Shay Ciezki sets sights on new milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In her four years at St. Mary’s, senior Shay Ciezki has been a dominant force on the court, and now she’s sealed her place in the history books by becoming the All-Time Leading Scorer for the Lancers, breaking Raeann Stilwell’s 11-year record of 1,776 points last weekend.

“I was shocked to be honest, I scored that basket and I didn’t even know what was happening. They stopped the game, and I had no clue that I actually scored the record basket, but I’m just so blessed to even be able to have the chance to break it,” St. Mary’s senior Shay Ciezki said.

“I just give all credit to my team and coaches, they just have been such a big part of my journey, just breaking 1,000, breaking the school record and hopefully breaking 2,000 soon.”

Senior Shay Ciezki needed 22 pts in Saturday's matchup vs. Elmira to break Raeann Stilwell's '11 record of 1,776 points for the most points in SMH history.

Shay broke the record with a fade away off the glass, finishing the game with 36 points and 1,791 points and counting. pic.twitter.com/FphYyBogDs — St. Mary's High (@stmaryslancers) January 23, 2022

But that’s not all for Shay: after breaking the scoring record, she’s setting her sights on a new goal, and she’s almost there.

She’s currently 109 points away from breaking the 2,000 point mark. For a player that’s averaging 35 points a game, she could reach that milestone in the next three or four games.

“Especially with this COVID year, I really didn’t know if I could do it, especially with points,” Ciezki said. “I knew if I got it, it would be awesome, but if I didn’t, I had a year that we didn’t really count, so I’m just shocked that I’m able to possibly get it this year.”

“Shay is literally an extension of the coaching staff. Especially with our younger team, we have tons of freshmen, some JV girls that moved up last year but really didn’t have varsity experience, and she is like a coach out there,” St. Mary’s head coach Anthony Ottomano said.

“From pointing out little things to all the little details, but really from a mentoring standpoint, she’s really allowed the teams to grasp onto her. I think they’re like sponges when she talks, it’s like a coach because she has such a high basketball IQ, so its really nice to have from a player-coach standpoint,” Ottomano said.

“It’s pretty cool to try and think about it. Every day I try to leave my legacy here, but right now I’m just looking forward to playoffs,” Ciezki said. “My number one goal is trying to get to States, so I’m going to do everything I can to get my team there, and I know we can have a shot to finally be there. Leaving my legacy here is one of my goals that I want to try to accomplish.”