After success at O’Hara, the Parker sisters are ready to reunite

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the last six years, there has been a Parker sister on the Cardinal O’Hara girls varsity basketball team. On top of leading the Lady Hawks to a Monsignor Martin championship every single year that one of the Parkers was on the court, Angel and Aaliyah Parker have combined for over 2,100 points in their careers at O’Hara.

The Parker duo dominated the court together for two seasons, Angel’s junior and senior years and Aaliyah’s freshman and sophomore years. In those two seasons, the pair scored a total of 1,169 points, 582 in 2017-18, and 587 points in 2018-19.

“It was really just an experience, not many people get to play with their siblings, either from an age gap or they’re into different sports,” Niagara women’s basketball sophomore Angel Parker said. “Just being able to spend that time with my sister, because I played with my two older sisters but I never played with my younger sister, so having me be the bigger sister and showing her what I knew, it was just a really good feeling.”

“It feels great, I was super excited to play with her because she’s a really good player and she makes everyone around her better, so I was really excited to get to play with her,” Cardinal O’Hara senior Aaliyah Parker said.

After making an impact together at O’Hara, the dynamic duo will soon be reunited on the court. Next year, Aaliyah is headed north to play basketball alongside Angel on the Niagara Purple Eagles women’s basketball team.

“I’m really excited, I enjoy playing with her, I play with her a lot obviously because she’s my sister. I just can’t wait to get there, be part of the team, and practice and play with them,” Aaliyah Parker said.

“I know I said excited already, but I’m going to be so very excited, happy, and also just ready to make something happen, just to be playing together,” Angel Parker said.

In her sophomore season at Niagara, Angel has already made an impact, averaging 14.5 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game.

With a few games left in her senior season at O’Hara, Aaliyah still has time to add to her impressive career scoring record. She currently ranks in the top five in school history, and Angel is in the top ten.

After the success they saw together in high school, the sky is the limit for what they’ll be able to achieve together in college.