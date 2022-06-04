BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Class D Section VI winner Akron faced Penn-Yan on Saturday for the Far West Regionals. Winner advances to the State semifinals.

Mustangs held onto a one-goal lead with under three minutes left to play, and after blocking a shot, the Tigers scoop up the ball and get it over midfield for a huge clear.

Following a timeout, Travis Fry fakes a shot, heads left and feeds it to Braley Adams who buries it into the back of the net to tie the game up at 11 with 2:30 left to play.

On the other end of the field, Penn Yan shoots but Dayton Ruppel makes the save and gets it to Fry who takes it coast-to-coast and again dishes it to Adams for the game-winning goal!

With the late comeback, Akron tops Penn Yan 12-11 to punch their ticket to the state semifinals!

“It’s an incredible moment for our program. We pulled this off in 2017 and we set some goals this year. We had a young roster but we still weren’t really sure where we were going but we still kept the same goal,” Akron head coach Gary Sundown said. “In order to get by the Section championship we knew we had to win that one to get back to Penn-Yan. We really wanted to play Penn-Yan. Respects, but we beat them on the field. Incredible game by these guys.”

“We just made sure we played smart and kept our heads and didn’t get too down on ourselves,” Akron senior Travis Fry said.

“We’ve been there before, we know how to fight back, we know we’re better than what we were, but we got it,” Akron sophomore Braley Adams said.