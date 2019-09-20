Akron tramples Cleveland Hill 47-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third week of the high school football season came early this week as Akron hosts Cleveland Hill in some Thursday night action.

First quarter, Eagles first drive, Nate Cummings takes the hand off and uses his legs for the first down and then some. A couple plays later, Cleve Hill on 4th and goal, Jayden Wilson trying to find the end zone but he’s brought down by a whole host of Tigers for the huge sack and turnover on downs.

Akron takes advantage of the big turnover, Adam Mietz with the quarterback keeper, and he’s going to go all the way!!! That’s a Tiger touchdown to put Akron up 7-0 on their first drive of the game.

Second quarter now, Aidan Smith takes the hand off and heads up the gut. That’s a big first down for the big sophomore as he’s brought down at the 20.

It doesn’t take long for the Tigers to find the end zone again…very next play, Mietz keeps it again, that’s a 20 yard touchdown, Akron leads 13-0.

Tigers absolutely tearing it up on the ground in this game, Smith again with a huge gain to bring Akron into enemy territory.

On the next play, Mietz getting it done through the air this time as he finds Jacob Mazza who takes it in for the touchdown to make it 21-0.

Akron would continue to tear it up in the second half and win big over Cleveland Hill with a final score of 47-0.