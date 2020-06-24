Alexander Mogilny once again doesn’t hear his named called for the Hockey Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 11th time is not a charm for former Sabres’ forward Alexander Mogilny as he once again does not get inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Mogilny had his best season from 1992-1993 where he scored 76 goals and 127 points skating alongside Pat LaFontaine. At the time, that set the record for most points scored by a Russian NHL player.

This year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class includes Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson. Also part of the 2020 class is Kim St. Pierre and Edmonton general manager Ken Holland.

The Sabres drafted Mogilny 89th overall in the 1988 NHL draft. He his currently the president of Amur Khabarovsk of the KHL.