Alexander softball team making the best out of the worst

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What started as a funny video on social media of teammates virtually “passing” a ball between each other has landed in Western New York, and the video has a deeper impact than just something to waste time during the quarantine for the Alexander softball team.

“I saw our Section V coordinator, the Rush Henrietta coach posted a video of her team doing a similar challenge, similar video, and kind of issued a challenge to everybody in Section V,” Alexander head softball coach Dan Prong said. “I texted our girls the video and said, ‘Who’s in?’ and within 15 minutes everybody was enthusiastic about joining, and within about a half hour I’d say everybody had an idea of what they wanted to do.”

“We’ve been home bored in quarantine, so we started to make videos and come up with ideas, and everybody started pitching in,” junior Mikayla Hickey said. “It was really funny actually because we we wanted to make this as funny and almost crazy stupid as we could.”

“It’s definitely been hard for everyone, we all want to play, everyone just wants to get out there, but I think this video really brought hope to everyone for the season, and brought their spirits up,” senior Taylor Fletcher said. “We had so much fun making it. Everyone loved it, it put smiles on everyone’s faces.”

The Alexander Trojans are just one of many teams across the nation participating in the pass challenge video, and this team says the time they spent putting the video together really helped to keep everyone’s spirits up during this time that they should be out on the field getting ready for the season.

“It was a lot of fun. All you hear about now on the news is just all the coronavirus stuff, so having this video and having people see it is a good thing because it’s a positive thing,” junior Emma Raines said. “You always turn on the news and see negative stuff, so it’s good to see something good like this because it brings a smile to people’s faces.”

“It brought us together a lot,” sophomore Adeline Kautz said. “Everyone was putting in their ideas and helping out each other. I think if we do come back in the season we’ll be closer as a team.”

“We were able to bond together without actually hanging out,” junior Kelsey Kautz said.

“During a time like this it’s important to still stick together through everything,” Fletcher said. “This video definitely helped with that. It was a lot of fun to do it.”

Iroquois Softball staying hopeful 🥎 pic.twitter.com/csIcGqztod — Kennedy Haberl (@KennedyHaberl2) March 25, 2020

Other teams across WNY have also put out their own social distance video challenges to keep spirits up, like the Iroquois softball team, Lancaster volleyball team, and Iroquois track team.

What do we do during quarantine? Wall ball and stick tricks! 💪🏼💙🖤🥍 #GoFalcons pic.twitter.com/PwKDZRSE89 — Frontier Girls Lax (@lax_frontier) March 24, 2020

NYSPHSAA will be making a final decision about the fate of spring sports on or before April 27.

So until further notice, we’ll just have to keep waiting, and hopefully we’ll continue to see teams across WNY putting together funny videos and challenges to stay active.