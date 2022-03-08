BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Section VI Class B1 winner Allegany-Limestone and Class B2 winner Olean squared off in the Class B crossover on Tuesday evening. The winner advances to the Far West Regional this weekend.

Third quarter action, after climbing back from a deficit, Zion James drives in and makes a defender miss to bank the layup off the boards. Olean makes it a one point game, 29-28.

A few minutes later, Gators putting together a lead again. They pass it around to Hudson Kwiatkowski in the paint and he bullies his way in for the bucket. It’s now 37-32.

Fourth quarter now, Olean on a roll again. Stephen Hoffman knocks down a huge corner three to give the Huskies the 44-40 lead.

In the final minute of play in regulation. Gators sling it to Tyler Curran in the corner for the triple to tie the game up at 50.

But right after that on the other end of the floor, James drives in for the short jumper to give Olean the 52-50 lead, but again the Gators respond and tie it up with a layup from Curran. We’re headed to overtime in this one!

Allegany-Limestone shined in OT, and got out to a solid lead with big plays like this three from Kwiatkowski to make it 59-52.

The Gators take down Olean 67-56 to win the Class B crossover! Allegany-Limestone will represent Section VI in the Far West Regionals at Buff State on Saturday at 7pm.