BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shawn Dubin, an Allegany native and former University at Buffalo pitcher, received his first major league call-up on Sunday with the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old right-handed pitcher, who was a 13th-round selection by the Astros in 2018, was recalled from Houston’s Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. In 26 innings pitched for the Space Cowboys this season, Dubin tallied a 7.96 ERA and 1.69 WHIP to go with 25 strikeouts. In 89 career minor league appearances, he’s totaled a 4.30 ERA and 358 strikeouts.

He is expected to serve as a relief arm for the Astros bullpen.

Dubin is a graduate of Allegany-Limestone and played one season at Erie Community College before playing two at UB from 2015 to 2017. He finished his collegiate career at Georgetown College in Kentucky at the NAIA level and has spent the past five years in the minor leagues.

The Western New York native is the 23rd-ranked prospect in the Astros farm system, according to MLB.com.

Dubin did not pitch in Houston’s 9-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Father’s Day, but he has another chance to make his MLB debut during the Astros’ three-game set against the New York Mets that begins Monday.