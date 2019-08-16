Allen & Beasley shine Vs. Panthers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) works against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen and the Bills offense was surgical in their only two series Friday night against Carolina.

After two practices and a strong showing against the Panthers’ secondary at Wofford College this week, Allen and new wide receiver Cole Beasley continued to shine.

Allen wrapped up his second preseason outing gong 9-for-11 for 102 yards and connected five times with Beasley, who finished with 40 receiving yards.

But, the highlights of the passing game came courtesy of rookie Tommy Sweeney, who hauled in a 22-yard yard catch and added a 27-yard grab as the Bills jumped out to a 10-0 lead over the Panthers.

In his first action of the preseason, LeSean McCoy finished with four carries for six yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 11 yards.

The defense once again continued to be a force. After not allowing the Colts to convert a third down until the second half of the preseason opener, the Bills’ third down defense dominated against the Panthers first team offense, which was without quarterback Cam Newton.

Carolina went 0-3 on third down and went 1-for-2 on fourth down.