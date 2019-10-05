Allen clears concussion protocol, expected to play Vs. Titans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Quarterback Josh Allen has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play in the Bills’ Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titian’s, the team announced on Saturday.

Allen was limited in practices on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant in Friday’s session in Orchard Park.

The second year quarterback was injured in Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots and left early in the fourth quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jonathan Jones.

This season, Allen has completed 60.3% of his passes for 903 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been intercepted six times. The dual-threat QB has also rushed for 131 yards and three scores.

The Bills also announced fullback Pat DiMarco and safety Dean Marlow have also cleared concussion protocol and are also expected to suit up on Sunday.

