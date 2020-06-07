Allen, Diggs work out in Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFL facilities are still closed to players so Sean McDermott’s first glimpse of Stefon Diggs practicing with Josh Allen was a social media video from their workouts in Florida.

“I’m smiling as I’m as I’m watching it, like you saw the video and I just, I’m appreciative of those two young men committing,” McDermott told reporters on Wednesday.

While the quarterback was getting to know his new playmaker on the field, the coaches have been restricted to virtual meet and greets.

“We’ve had a quite a few conversations with him and trying to develop that relationship that I talked about earlier that is so important,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “He fits well into the room with our other players and looking forward to working with him come training camp.”

With an uncertain training camp schedule, Allen’s work with Diggs in Florida is crucial to begin building chemistry.

“Missing all those reps and you know, muscle memory, and familiarity with things and body language between a quarterback and a receiver,” said Daboll. “Those are important as you guys remember last year, I remember getting some questions about, early on in camp about Cole [Beasley] and Josh and the different little option routes and things we run and how important that chemistry is, you don’t get that until you do it a bunch.”