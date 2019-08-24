Allen exits after up-and-down 1st half Vs. Lions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a strong showing by the Bills first team offense in the second preseason game, the unit left plenty to be desired in the what’s typically referred to as a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season in the third preseason game against the Lions on Friday.

Allen completed three of his six attempts for 49 yards, 35 of which went to John Brown in the final two minutes of the half.

Frank Gore rushed eight times for 57 yards which included a 27 yard burst in the first quarter. Fellow running back LeSean McCoy carried the rock six times for 37 yards.

After punting on their first two drives, facing 2nd-and-9, Allen connected with Cole Beasley for what looked like a first down to keep the drive moving. However, the usually sure-handed receiver fumbled the ball.

The Lions would capitalize and kick a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The offense’s struggled would continue on the fourth series.

As Allen avoided pressure and looked to extend a play, the second year quarterback uncorked a laser across his body and right into the teeth of the Lions defense which came up with an interception. However, the Bills were bailed out on a roughing passer penalty, which allowed the drive to continue.

A few plays later, Isaiah McKenzie ran in for a six yard score to give the Bills a 7-3 lead.

Allen and the offense rallied to end the first half on a high note, marching 95-yards to take a 14-10 lead, which was capped off by a nine yard touchdown from rookie Devin Singletary.