Allen exits Sunday’s game following helmet-to-helmet hit

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after taking a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from corner back Jonathan Jones early in the fourth quarter.

Allen, who scrambled out of the pocket trying to convert a 3rd-and-8, was initially hit by Duron Harmon before Jones leveled the Bills’ second year quarterback.

Allen struggled for the better part of three quarters against New England, and finished 13-for-28 with 153 yards and three interceptions.

He ran for a score on Buffalo’s opening drive of the second half to pull the Bills within 13-10.

Backup Matt Barkley entered the game and led the Bills inside the five yard line, connecting with John Brown for a gain of 28 yards .

However, on 4th and goal from the three yard line, Barkley’s toss to Zay Jones went off the wide receiver’s hand and fell incomplete.

Buffalo currently trails New England 16-10 in the fourth quarter.