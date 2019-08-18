Allen on Sweeney: “He’s answered when his number has been called”

Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney (89) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tommy Sweeney is the perfect example of a guy making the most of his opportunities.

He might have had somewhat of a slow start to training camp but the rookie 7th rounder has shown he can be a reliable target for Josh Allen.

The tight end had two catches for 47 yards in Friday’s 27-14 win over the Panthers, which included a 25-yard grab that ultimately led to a Bills touchdown.

“Tommy’s been fantastic. He’s answered when his number has been called,” Allen told reporters after the game. “Obviously, he’s been forced into a lot of action with the (first team). He’s made some big plays for us already, you know, the thing he comes to work every day, ready to learn, ready to work, doesn’t complain just put his head down and goes. So, I really appreciate what he’s doing, and the results are showing for it.”

“He’s done a good job, he really has,” added head coach Sean McDermott. “You know, I thought one thing we noticed early on is that he’s good in a lot of areas. He’s smart, tough and I thought he caught the ball well. It was good to see another young player do some good things for us and I thought we moved the ball well early on, in particular.”

The Bills will returned to practice on Sunday and it’ll be worth watching fellow tight ends Dawson Knox and Jason Croom, who worked out on the field prior to Friday’s preseason game but did not play.

Next up, Buffalo travels to Detroit for the third preseason game, which can be seen on WIVB.