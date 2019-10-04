Allen, Singletary Questionable for Sunday at Titans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After sustaining a concussion in the second half of the Patriots game, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen returned to full practice for the first time on Friday, and is listed as questionable in the Bills upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Running back Devin Singletary is listed as questionable for the second week in a row for a hamstring injury. Singletary was limited in practice for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Fullback Pat DiMarco and Safety Dean Marlowe both returned to full practice on Friday following concussions, and are also listed as questionable for Sunday.

Tackle Ty Nsekhe did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, and is listed as questionable as he works through an ankle injury.

Cornerback Taron Johnson was limited with a hamstring injury for all three days of practice, and is listed as questionable.

Wide Receiver Robert Foster participated in full practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday with a groin injury. He is questionable to play on Sunday.

Tight End Tyler Kroft and Linebacker Corey Thompson are both out with ankle injuries.