Allen: Tough schedule provides ‘valuable experience’ ahead of playoffs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, drops back to pass under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For all the talk about how ‘weak’ the Bills schedule was in the first half of the season, Buffalo has been through an absolute grinder through the second half of the year and will finish with 10 or more wins for the first time since 1999.

More importantly, they locked up a playoff berth.

Over the last six weeks the Bills have gone 4-2 and started their run with a win over Miami.

They then topped Denver and Dallas on a short week before going toe-to-toe with Baltimore in Week 15.

A week later, they handled business on the road against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football and then had New England on the ropes on another short week.

All of these tough games are providing valuable experience as the team gears up for a return to the postseason.

“If you look at it, the three teams we played the last three weeks are all playoff type teams,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Getting those experiences against these defenses, teams we might be able to see again, it’s all valuable experience because playing meaningful games in December is something not many people are doing right now. It feels good to be in the situation that we’re in, but again we didn’t do a good enough job today of winning a football game.”

“We were in it — fighting. We just have to figure out how to beat these ultra-elite teams with these quarterbacks,” added linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. “We have to figure out what that is. I think the biggest thing is we know we can compete, we know we can win, now we have to execute to be able to accomplish that.”



The Bills host the Jets in Week 17 to wrap up the regular season.