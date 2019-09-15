Allen’s strong first half carries Bills past Giants

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen threw for 210 of his 253 yards in the first half to help power the Bills to a 28-14 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Buffalo has now gone 35 consecutive games without having a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Bills withstood an early haymaker from the Giants, as they ran the ball five straight times on their opening drive take a 7-0 lead on a 27-yard run from Saquon Barkley.

Allen and the Bills would answer the bell a short time later, capping off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a short six yard touchdown run to pull even at 7-7.

Devin Singletary would follow with his first career touchdown on the Bills’ ensuing drive to give Buffalo a 14-7 lead. The rookie would finish with 57 yards rushing before exiting with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Buffalo would reach the end zone again, this time courtesy of the air attack. Facing 1st-and-20, Allen would connect with Cole Beasley, who finished with 83 yards, for a gain of 51 yards to set the Bills up at the 14 yard line.

On the very next snap, Allen would dump the ball off to Isaiah McKenzie who raced in to give the Bills a 21-7 lead.

The G-Men wouldn’t go away quietly and pulled to within 21-14 as Eli Manning connected with tight end T.J. Jones for a four yard touchdown.

Allen and the Bills would respond with a touchdown drive of their own, which was capped off with Frank Gore’s first score of the year.

Gore led the Bills with 68 yards rushing.

Buffalo has the home opener next Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.