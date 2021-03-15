Allen’s unprecedented $200K rookie card sale shows the QB’s improvement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen took some major steps from his second to third season, going from the quarterback everyone loved to doubt to becoming the franchise’s single-season leading passer.

After a stupendous season in which Allen threw for a career-high 4,454 yards and 37 touchdowns, both franchise records, he also finished second in the 2020 NFL MVP race.

Numbers like that are catching the eye of not only the national media, but also collectors around the world.

Goldin Auctions just sold a 1-of-1, signed Josh Allen rookie card for $210,330, the most ever sold for an Allen trading card.

“People like the prospects. People like young guys that they think have a good future. People still like Tom Brady though, his cards are selling for a million dollars regularly,” Goldin Auctions director of auctions Dave Amerman said. “I think people like what they saw this past year, the Bills had a great season, and perhaps they can get back to another Super Bowl here in the future. People are kind of banking on that with this investment.

“And because cards are going for a million, they look at this $202,000 and say, hey maybe this is a million for me one day.”

Amerman says this is a Premier card with a MINT 9 grade, and was worth around probably $5,000-$10,000 when it was pulled out of a pack, but that after the season that Allen put together, the value on the card increased twenty fold.

After the impressive sale of Allen’s rookie card, Amerman says the future could be bright for other players trading cards to sell at high rates after breakout seasons.

“Nowadays, trading cards are a huge commodity, so we actually sold five cards for over $1 million in that same auction,” Amerman said. “Collectors, when you’re looking at a worldwide basis like I’m referring to, you want the A#1, so you’re looking at the quarterbacks, or the big megastars on the team. But I’m sure other stars will emerge, and they definitely will.

“People like the young players and the prospects, so the Bills have a pretty young team. The have a couple other guys and could definitely be a marketable team in the memorabilia space collecting them. And who knows, when a team gets down to the Super Bowl or to that level, obviously other players step up, and that’s when their cards take off. That’s always a good time to sell those players too,” Amerman said.