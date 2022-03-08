BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After two huge wins in the Section VI championship games last weekend, A1 winner Niagara Wheatfield and A2 winner Amherst squared off in the Class A crossover game. Winner advances to the Far West Regional.

The Falcons open up the game on a tear. Alexander Fletcher dumps it off to Shawn Watson for the layup to give Niagara Wheatfield the 9-2 lead.

A few minutes later, Amherst their way clawing back. Ahmir Dunn steps up and banks the midrange jumper to make it a three point game, 11-8.

Second quarter now, Falcons toss it around the top of the key and get it to TJ Robinson who knocks down the three from the wing to make it 17-10.

But again, the Tigers stay right there in it. After snagging the defensive rebound, Dunn slings it to Josh Bugiera for the corner three. Amherst takes their first lead of the game, 21-19.

In the final seconds of the first half, Falcons get it to Thomas Jessie for the triple from the elbow. Niagara Wheatfield led 28-25 at the half.

But the Tigers would turn up the intensity on both fronts in the final two quarters, only allowing the Falcons to score 12 second-half points, as Amherst grinds to a 50-40 Class A crossover win to advance to their first ever Far West Regional.