Amherst and Health Sciences advance to Section VI A2 title game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Section VI semifinals continued at Buffalo State on Thursday afternoon with a pair of A2 games.

AMHERST VS. EAST

Top seed Amherst taking on fifth seed East High in a real rumble in the jungle in the Class A2 semifinal at Buff State.

East got out to a hot start, leading Amherst 20-12 at the end of the first and 38-33 at halftime, but that’s when the Tigers roared.

Amherst cut the lead to two going into the final quarter of play.

Fourth quarter action now, Nick O’Neil driving and he hits fellow captain Jaylen Stewart on the elbow for a huge three, Tigers take a 57-56 lead.

But on the other end of the court, East staying hot, Jeremy McKitchen drops a monster three of his own. Panthers up 59-57.

That worked the first time around, so might as well do it again! This time it’s Stewart bringing it down and O’Neil who knocks down the big three ball as Amherst jumps to a 60-59 lead with just under 3:30 left to play.

Under two minutes in the game now, East shoots and misses but McKitchen is there for the putback basket. This one is coming down to the wire, Amherst with the slim 65-61 lead.

Tigers keep the foot on the gas in the final minutes of the game as Gavin Warren hits a three of his own.

The threes were dropping like flies on Thursday night. Amherst drained 14 shots beyond the arc as they take down East 73-66 to advance to the Section VI Finals for the seventh time in nine seasons!

HEALTH SCIENCES VS. SOUTH PARK

In the second Section VI semifinal game of the night, Health Sciences and South Park meeting on the court. Winner takes on Amherst in the championship game on Saturday.

Beginning of the first, Jayson Armstead turns on the spin cycle as he drives to the basket. Sparks tie it up at five a piece.

But that’s when the Falcons go in for the kill! Jabari Spencer slides in for the steal and takes it downhill for the layup. Health Sciences goes on a 12 point run to edge South Park 17-5 with just under two minutes left in the first.

Seconds left in the quarter, Tyler Smith goes up and intercepts the South Park pass and takes it in for the huge one handed jam! Falcons dominate the first quarter, topping the Sparks 24-8.

South Park trying to crawl back into this one in the second, Davon White banks a three off the boards, it’s now 27-15.

Just over three minutes left in the half, Ja’Vaughn Jones drives right then spins down low for the short floater to bring the Falcons up 29-15.

It would be pretty much all Health Sciences from then on out, with the Falcons never again trailing in this one.

Health Sciences takes it with a final score of 82-58 to advance to their fourth Section VI final in five seasons, their first in Class A. The Falcons will face Amherst in the championship game on Saturday at 7 at Buffalo State.