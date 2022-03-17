BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an electric 58-56 win over Pittsford Mendon in the Far West Regional on Saturday, the Amherst Tigers are headed to the State Tournament this weekend for the first time in program history.

“We’re very grateful for this opportunity. We’ve worked very hard in the offseason and this season. Our team has sacrificed individual accolades for the greater good of the team,” Amherst head coach Chris Kensey said. “We play great team defense, great team offense, and we’re looking to make some noise at Glens Falls.”

“Definitely an exciting week. Obviously the first time our school has ever been here in this stage for basketball, just really a lot of energy and enthusiasm surrounding this entire week,” Amherst senior forward Beau Haubeil said. “The team is excited, the school is excited, the whole community is excited, it’s just a group effort that we really all enjoy so we’re just trying to stay locked in.”

“We have to work hard, we want it all, nothing less,” Amherst junior point guard Nick Moore said. “This is the first time in Amherst history that we’re going down here, and we want to make it the first time we’ve won a state title.”

The road to Glens Falls has been an exciting one for the Tigers. Amherst is riding a 16-game win streak, and have been making history along the way in the last few games. With multiple program firsts in the postseason, the Tigers are continuing to write their way into the school record books, but they’re not done just yet.

“Right now it’s just like, it’s a crazy feeling. Just being a part of this team, being a captain and a part of this team, it means a lot. Nobody thought we would make it this far, but we believed in ourselves, we bought into the game plan and we bought into what coach was telling us,” Amherst senior guard Teddy McDuffie said. “Everything he says is coming true. We just gotta keep following him, follow his word, follow his guidance, and hopefully get the state ring.”

“Ever since I took this program over 13 years ago, our guys have always had lofty goals. We never look past anybody, we take it game by game, but we do celebrate each accomplishment,” Kensey said. “Starting with our division title, getting the number one seed, getting the sectional title, the crossover which was the first one in school history, and then now obviously moving on and getting the far west regional and headed onto states. We appreciate each one of these accomplishments, but we’re not done yet.”

Amherst takes on New Hartford in the Class A state semifinals on Saturday at 10:45am in Glens Falls. Win, and the Tigers advance to the state championship game on Sunday.