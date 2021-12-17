Amherst beats St. Francis 5-4 in OT thriller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Francis and Amerst met at the Northtown Center on Friday night in what would turn out to be a shootout.

Early in the first, Kyle Wicka slides in and taps the puck into the back of the net for the first goal of the game. St. Francis leads 1-0.

Just 14 seconds later, at the other end of the ice, Connor Biersbach gets it behind the goal and sneaks it between the keeper and the post to tie the game up at one a piece.

A few minutes later, Shea Kirkpatrick shoots it but Bryce Paige snags it out of the air for the save.

With five minutes left in the first, Sam Chiavetta crosses it to Brycen Roberts who slaps it from the face off circle and beats the goalie. St. Francis led 2-1 at the end of the first.

But that’s when things would get interesting!! The Tigers scored the only goal in the second to tie it up, and then both teams scored twice in the third to remain knotted at 4 after regulation. In overtime, Jason Gray scored a shorthanded game-winning goal. Amherst tops St. Francis 5-4.