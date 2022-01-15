Amherst boys basketball cruises to 74-44 win over Iroquois

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a battle between two seven-win teams, Amherst boys basketball and Iroquois met on the hardwood on Friday night.

Halfway through the first, Josh Bugiera knocks down the three from the elbow. Tigers up 10-8.

A few minutes later, Trey Kleitz kicks it out to Nick Mogavero who drains the corner three. Chiefs trail 14-11.

With just over a minute left in the first, Teddie McDuffie gets the offensive rebound and banks the putback basket off the boards. Amherst extends their lead to 18-13.

Second quarter now, Nick Moore gets it at the top of the key and drops the three to give the Tigers the 26-18 lead.

Halfway through the second, Kleitz steps up and banks the shot from the wing. It’s now 30-23, Amherst.

Under 30 seconds left in the half, Moore sends it to Jayden Serotte for the three from the elbow. Tigers led 42-27 at the break.

Amherst builds off the second-quarter surge to topple Iroquois 74-44.