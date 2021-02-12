Amherst downs Ken East 2-1 in season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst and Kenmore East hockey teams both opened up their seasons at the Northtown Center on Friday night.

The Tigers wasted no time getting the first goal of the season. 47 seconds into the game, Trevor Tout gets the puck from Connor Biersbach and lifts it into the back of the net. Amherst takes a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Noah Stachoski on the breakaway, and he shoots but Jake Jax is there for the save! The Amherst goalie would finish the night with 30 saves.

Seven and a half minutes left in the first, Bulldogs down in the offensive zone. Owen McKinley shoots but it’s deflected, but Eddie Jetter is there to chip in the rebound! Ken East ties it up at one a piece, and that’s where the score would stay after the first period of play.

Second period action, Arron Comeau brings it down and around the back of the net and tries to chip it in, and after a scuffle in the crease it’s Tout that taps in the goal. Tigers lead 2-1.

That would be the final goal of the game as Amherst downs Kenmore East 2-1 in the season opener.