Amherst GBB blows out Will South 82-49

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst girls basketball team hosted Williamsville South on Friday afternoon, and the Tigers took a lead and never looked back.

Just over two minutes left in the first quarter, Ella Wanzer swipes the rebound out to Amaya Woods who takes it all the way down the court and finishes with a layup off the boards. Amherst takes a 25-10 lead.

The Tigers led 27-12 at the end of the first.

After snagging the rebound, the Tigers throw the ball around the arc and get it to Mattie Harvey who gets the basket from the blocks. It’s now 33-16.

But the Billies aren’t giving up yet. A few minutes later, Amari DeBerry with the blocked shot, she tosses it to Gretchen Dolan who keeps it herself for the layup. Will South trying to close the gap, 35-22.

Just under two and a half minutes left in the first half, the Billies toss it around and find DeBerry down low for the bucket to bring the game to 38-25.

With under a minute in the second, the Tigers snag the Will South rebound and get it to Wanzer who banks the pull-up jumper. Amherst led 49-29 at the half.

The Tigers kept that lead and never looked back, topping the Billies 82-49.