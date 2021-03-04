Amherst girls trounce Starpoint 81-42

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A whopping ten Amherst seniors were being honored on Thursday night as the Tigers hosted Starpoint in some ECIC action.

The Tigers wasted no time attacking the boards today. Emma Klein snags the rebound and Paige Stelley banks the three-ball to give Amherst the 7-1 lead early.

A few minutes and many points later, Amherst keeps it up with a three from Amaya Woods. The Tigers lead 22-5.

Right before the end of the quarter, Carly Dell’Oso gets it in the corner and hits a three for the Spartans. Amherst led 24-8 at the end of the first.

Second quarter action, the Tigers sling it to Isabel Steimle who sinks a basket from the blocks, bringing Amherst up 30-8.

With just over two minutes left in the second, Ella Wanzer banks the three from the elbow. It’s now 40-12, Amherst.

The Tigers continued to dominate on senior night, trouncing Starpoint 81-42.