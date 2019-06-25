Amherst native Orpik retires from NHL

Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Western New York native Brooks Orpik has retired from the NHL after 15 seasons.

Orpik was raised in Amherst and played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College before heading to his very successful NHL career.

Orpik was drafted in the first round of the 2000 NHL draft (18th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He appeared in 703 games for the Penguins over 10 seasons before heading to the Washington Capitals for 5 seasons and another 332 games.

Orpik won two Stanley Cups in his career, one with Pittsburgh and one with Washington. Other highlights of his career were a National Championship with Boston College and a silver medal with team USA in the 2010 Olympic games.

Orpik totaled 18 goals, 176 assists and 972 penalty minutes in his NHL career.

In a press release from the NHL Players Association announcing his retirement Orpik was quoted saying, “I’ve been extremely lucky to have the best job in the world for many years, but my body is telling me it is time to move on to something new.”