Amherst upsets O’Hara girls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top ranked Cardinal O’Hara Hawks traveled to Amherst on Tuesday night in a battle of two of Western New York’s best teams.

Just over halfway through the first, off the missed shot Amherst snags the rebound and sends it to Morgan Halt beyond the arc, that’s nothing but net for the senior. Tigers tie it up at five.

Four minutes left to play in the quarter, Aaliyah Parker kicks it to Mia McCarthy who drains a three of her own. It’s now 10-8 with O’Hara on top.

A few minutes later, Ella Wanzer brings it down and slings it to Emma Klein in transition for the layup in the paint. Amherst takes a 13-12 lead.

One minute left in the first now, off the rebound the Hawks send it down the court to a wide open McCarthy for another big time three ball. O’Hara led 15-14 at the end of the first.

Much like the entire first quarter, this one would stay close but Amherst comes out on top with the 61-58 upset over Cardinal O’Hara!