LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WIVB) — On February 22, 1980, the remarkable “Miracle on Ice” took place!

41 years ago, the U.S. hockey team pulled off the incredible upset against the Soviet Union during the Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

The Soviet Union was a four-time defending gold medal team, but the U.S. team took them down 4-3.

The United States went on the beat Finland in the gold medal game that year.