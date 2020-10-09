Anthony Roberts receives transfer waiver, eligible to play for Bonnies in 2020-21

Kent State guard Anthony Roberts, center, goes up for shot between Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, left, and forward Kyle Young during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Ohio State won 71-52. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Junior guard Anthony Roberts has received an NCAA transfer waiver and will be eligible to play basketball at St. Bonaventure for the 2020-21 season.

Roberts comes to St. Bonaventure from Kent State, where he spent the first two years of his collegiate career. He has played in 61 games, including 21 starts, and in the 2019-20 season, he took over a starting role for the Golden Flashes and averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

The Bonnies return all five starters from last season’s 19-win team. Roberts joins an impressive junior class, with Atlantic 10 First Team All Conference selection Kyle Lofton, multi-time All Conference pick Osun Osunniyi, star guards Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes, veteran guard Alpha Okoli, redshirt transfer from Miami (Ohio) Jalen Adaway, and newcomers Eddie Creal and Jalen Shaw.