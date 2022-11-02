PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First lady Jill Biden joined the Stand Up to Cancer tribute in the middle of the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Biden arrived at Citizens Bank Park shortly before the tribute, which occurred just after the Astros scored five runs in the top of the inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Attendees held up signs with the names of people they want to pay tribute to. Biden’s were for son Beau, who died of a brain tumor in 2015; her sister’s father-in-law; and Corey Phelan, a Phillies minor league pitcher who died last month.

Houston’s Trey Mancini, who missed the 2020 season while undergoing treatment for colon cancer, planned to hold up a card honoring Ryan Minor, his Low-A manager in the minors at Delmarva. Mancini said Minor had recently been disagnosed with colon cancer,

Cedric Mullins and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. held up cards for Mancini at the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver.

“I competed in the home run derby the day before, so I was on the flight back and saw that,” Mancini said. “I was overcome with a wave of emotion when I saw that. Cedric, obviously we’re really close and good friends and teammates, and for Vlad to do it as well, somebody that I’ve been playing against for a few years and had a very high respect for, I just thought it was an incredible gesture and it really meant a lot to me. It was a really cool thing to see.”

Astros manager Dusty Baker had surgery for prostate cancer in 2001.

“Mine wasn’t as serious as his,” Baker said. “I followed it from afar when he was in Baltimore. And a lot of guys that have had cancer, especially prostate cancer, called me for advice or asked me what I did for mine.”

