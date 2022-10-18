EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have the second-best record in the NFL at 5-1, and that’s not the most promising thing about this club.

While the record is unexpected after five straight losing seasons, what’s more important is the players are marching in step with new coach Brian Daboll.

The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator who was raised by his grandparents in West Seneca has taught the Giants how to compete, to be resilient, to never give up and then to forget everything and do it again the following week.

It’s one game at a time. It may not be perfect and it may even be ugly. But it’s the best way to succeed and that’s what the Giants are doing.

Three times this season, they have overcome deficits of 10 or more points. They trailed Baltimore 20-10 in the fourth quarter on Sunday but won 24-20. The Ravens outplayed the Giants for most of the game, amassing 406 yards to New York’s 238. The Giants found a way to prevail.

New York has won one more game than it did last season. The only team with a better mark is division rival Philadelphia (6-0). Buffalo and Minnesota are also 5-1.

Dallas (4-2), Kansas City (4-2), Green Bay (3-3) and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (3-3) all trail the Giants.

On paper, the upcoming schedule favors New York. Its next four games are against Jacksonville (2-4), Seattle (3-3), Houston (1-3-1) and Detroit (1-4).

Does anyone have visions of 9-1 dancing in their heads?

Daboll doesn’t. His focus is Sunday’s road game against the Jaguars.

“It’s a humbling league,” Daboll said Monday. “You’re one week from falling off a cliff. It takes a lot of effort and preparation and time to put into it. You have to play very well to give yourself an opportunity to win because it’s such a tough, tough league.”

The Giants have walked a tightrope. They have won five games by a combined margin of 21 points.

Still, the players echo Daboll’s approach.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton said the team’s focus is winning this week. The four-year veteran added he stopped looking at the team’s record in recent years because of all the losing.

“That experience is probably going to pay off if we continue this trend later on the season,” he said. “You know, just ignore it, and keep playing ball. Keep playing good ball and the results take care of itself.”