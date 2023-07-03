BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula advanced to the second round at Wimbledon with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-3 victory against Lauren Davis on Monday in London.

Pegula, the No. 4-ranked player in the world, born in Buffalo, won her 30th major match since the start of 2021, the third-most by any woman in that time frame, according to ESPN.

Coco Gauff, the second highest-seeded U.S. player at No. 7, and Pegula’s doubles partner, was upset in the first round, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 against compatriot 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, whose ranking dropped so far she needed to win three matches in qualifying just to get into the main draw.

Pegula’s second-round singles match against Cristina Busca is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, while Pegula and Gauff, the No. 2 doubles tandem in the world, will play their opening match on Friday at the All England Club.

The 29-year-old Pegula is a five-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in singles, at the Australian Open the past three years, and at the French Open and U.S. Open in 2022. She reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time last year.

Venus Williams, competing at Wimbledon for the 24th time at age 43, lost on Monday.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who never has been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, is listed as the women’s favorite at plus-220 — down from plus-290 before her opening win — followed by Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka at plus-500. Pegula is plus-4000.

In the men’s tournament, Novak Djokovic began his bid for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and eighth overall — as well his 24th major trophy — with a straight-set victory, but not before a weird rain delay that promoted him to help dry the court held up the proceedings for nearly 1 1/2 hours.

Players from Russia and Belarus returned to competition at Wimbledon after being banned from the tournament a year ago because of the war in Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.