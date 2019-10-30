Arena Football League teams closing local business operations

(WIVB) — All six Arena Football League (AFL) franchises are closing local business operations.

The AFL released a statement on Tuesday.

League Commissioner Randall Boe says the decision was made after a multi-million dollar lawsuit was filed against the league by an insurance carrier that the league used to work with.

Boe went on to thank all of the league’s employees. He said a decision to completely suspend league operations has not been made.

If things move forward, the AFL will turn into a travel league where teams travel to different cities for games each week.

The closest AFL team to Buffalo is the Albany Empire.