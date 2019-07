Amateur player, Chun An Yu, of Taipei, hits from the fairway on the third hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After three rounds of golf, Arizona State’s Kevin Yu is the leader heading into the final round at the Porter Cup on Saturday.

Yu, who is ranked 6th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, shot a 4-under 66 in the third round and is 12-under for the tournament.

Aiden Didone is 9-under and in second.

East Amherst native Ben Reichert, who competes for UAB, is tied for 31st and is plus-2. Buffalo native David Hanes is tied for 84th and is plus-22.