Around the AFC: Week 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills dropped the season opener 23-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but let’s check out what happened around the rest of the AFC in the first week of the NFL season.

Miami 17 New England 16 — FINAL

— Even though the Patriots finished with more passing yards and more rushing yards than the Dolphins, a late turnover kept New England from a game-winning drive. Tua Tagovailoa was 16/27 with 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the season opener and got the win over his former Alabama teammate Mac Jones. Jones was the first rookie to start at QB at New England since Drew Bledsoe in 1993, and the rookie threw for 289 yards with 29 completions and a touchdown. The AFC East leading Dolphins host the Bills in Week 2. Buffalo will have to wait to face the Pats until Week 13.

Carolina 19 New York Jets 14 — FINAL

— Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold got revenge on his old team by leading them to a five point victory on Sunday. Darnold threw for 279 yards and a touchdown through the air, along with another touchdown on the ground in the second quarter. New Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was sacked six times and threw an interception in his NFL debut. Even with defenders running at him from all angles as soon as the ball was snapped, Wilson was 20/37 for 258 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills take on the Jets in Week 10.

Kansas City 33 Cleveland 29 — FINAL

— The defending AFC champion Chiefs raised eyebrows on Sunday afternoon when they trailed the Browns up until the final seven minutes of the game. Even though they started the game sluggish, KC completed the comeback victory, thanks to the 337 yards passing and four total touchdowns by Patrick Mahomes. Browns QB Baker Mayfield threw for 321 yards, but was picked off with just over a minute left in the game to spoil the potential game winner. The Bills will play at Kansas City in the Sunday Night Football game in Week 5.

Arizona 38 Tennessee 13 — FINAL

— Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense blew up the Titans defense on Sunday afternoon. Arizona finished the game with 416 total yards of offense compared to the 248 yards of offense that the Titans put up. Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones recorded five sacks on Ryan Tannehill. The Bills travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 6.

The Baltimore Ravens host the Las Vegas Raiders in Monday Night Football tonight.