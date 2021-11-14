Around the AFC: Week 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills got back on track with a big 45-17 win over the NY Jets on Sunday, so let’s take a look at what happened around the rest of the AFC in Week 10.

Miami 22 Baltimore 10 — FINAL

In one of the wildest wins of the 2021 season thus far, the Dolphins stunned the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night, snapping Baltimore’s 51-game regular season streak of scoring at least 14 points. The Miami defense, that has struggled for the majority of the season, shut down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, holding one of the NFL’s most explosive quarterbacks to 26 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. Even with a hobbled offense that saw two different quarterbacks in the game due to Jacoby Brissett leaving in the second half with an injured knee, the Dolphins were still able to pull out the win. Miami moves to 3-7 on the season, the Ravens are now 6-3.

New England 45 Cleveland 7 — FINAL

After starting the season slow, the Patriots have picked up the pace, and showed how far they’ve progressed as the year has gone on. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left the game early with a knee injury, and after that, the Pats scored 45-unanswered points and kept Cleveland off the scoreboard for the rest of the game. Mac Jones threw 19 of 23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns passes in the win, and combining the rookie QB’s performance with rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson’s career-high 100-yard night with two rushing TDs, the Pats securely put away the Browns to advance to 6-4 on the season. The Browns are now 5-5.

Tennessee 23 New Orleans 21 — FINAL

Even battling a stomach bug, Ryan Tannehill ran and threw for a pair of touchdowns in a gritty two-point win over the Saints to extend the NFL’s longest active win streak to six games. This game came down to the wire, with New Orleans scoring a touchdown in the final minute of the game, but on the two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game up, the Saints were flagged for a false start, and after backing up five yards, the pass to the end zone was incomplete. The Titans are now 8-2 on the season and lead the AFC.

Indianapolis 23 Jacksonville 17 — FINAL

After running all over the Jets on Thursday night football in Week 9, Jonathan Taylor ran for 116 yards and a touchdown, with the Colts adding another score on a blocked punt, to top the Jaguars and get back to .500 on Sunday afternoon. Indy did just enough to hold out the late-surging Jags, with a late fumble recovery sealing the nail in the coffin for the Colts. 5-5 Indianapolis heads to Buffalo next Sunday to face the Bills at 1 pm.

Detroit 16 Pittsburgh 16 — FINAL/OT

The Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers could not ink out a win against the 0-8 Lions on Sunday, and even with extra time, Pittsburgh and Detroit ended in a 16-16 tie to mark the first non-loss for the Lions in almost a year. The tie snaps the Steelers’ four-game winning streak. Pittsburgh moves to 5-3-1 on the season.

Minnesota 27 LA Chargers 20 — FINAL

Even with six starters out for Sundays game, the Vikings topped the Chargers thanks to a pair of Kirk Cousins touchdown passes and a 94-yard Dalvin Cook rushing TD in LA. The Chargers never led in the game. Justin Herbert finished 20 of 34 for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Chargers move to 5-4 on the season.

Philadelphia 30 Denver 13 — FINAL

After the Broncos kicked a game-tying field goal halfway through the second quarter, the Eagles went on a 20-3 run, including an 83-yard fumble recovery, to move Denver to 5-5 on the season. Silly mistakes plagued the Broncos all game long, as they flittered to a 17-point loss to the 3-win Eagles at home.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders play in Sunday Night Football.

Current standings in the AFC:

Tennessee Titans (8-2)

Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)

New England Patriots (6-4)

Las Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Cleveland Browns (5-5)

Denver Broncos (5-5)

Miami Dolphins (3-7)

New York Jets (2-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)

Houston Texans (1-8)