Around the AFC: Week 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills fell to the Indianapolis Colts 41-15 on Sunday afternoon, so let’s take a look at how other AFC teams fared in Week 11.

New England 25 Atlanta 0 — FINAL

After dropping four of their first six games of the season, the New England Patriots have bounced back and have now won the last five games, surging to 7-4 on the season after shutting out the Falcons on Thursday night. The stout Pats defense has only allowed a total of 13 points in the last three games. Mac Jones was 22 of 26 for 207 yards, a TD and an interception on the night. The Patriots are now at the top of the AFC East.

Miami 24 NY Jets 17 — FINAL

Joe Flacco’s first start as a New York Jet was spoiled by Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Tagovailoa’s touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin with 10 minutes left in the game was the decider, as both teams would kick field goals in the final minutes but the Jets couldn’t find the end zone again. Flacco finished the game 24 of 39 for 291 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Tagovailoa threw 27 of 33 for 273 yards and two TDs. The Dolphins are 4-7 on the season, the Jets are 2-8.

Kansas City 19 Dallas 9 — FINAL

While the Chiefs might have opened up the season with a 2-3 record and sitting at the bottom of the AFC West, they’ve turned it around and are now 7-4 and at the top of the division. The Kansas City defense stood up the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, holding Dak Prescott to just 216 yards passing and two interceptions, and keeping Dallas out of the end zone for all four quarters. Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 37 for 260 yards and two turnovers, leading his team down the field twice for a pair of touchdowns.

Baltimore 16 Chicago 13 — FINAL

Without Lamar Jackson leading the explosive Ravens offense, Baltimore backup quarterback Tyler Huntley led a game-winning drive that ended in a three-yard Devonta Freeman touchdown run with 22 seconds left to top the Bears on Sunday afternoon. Huntley completed 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards in his first career start to get the Ravens back on track after losing last week to Miami. Baltimore moves to 7-3 on the season.

Houston 22 Tennessee 13 — FINAL

The Texans snapped an eight-game losing streak while ending the Titans NFL-leading six-game win streak in Tennessee’s first loss since October 3rd. Even though the Texans were outgained 420 to 190 yards, Houston led the entire game and capitalized on the Titans mistakes and injuries, including a career-high four turnover performance by Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee is now 8-3, Houston is 2-8.

Cleveland 13 Detroit 10 — FINAL

The Detroit Lions staved off another loss by tying the Steelers in Week 10, but they couldn’t finish the second-half comeback to get a win against the Browns. Cleveland scored 13 points in the second quarter and held on to keep the Lions winless thanks to another great performance by Nick Chubb, who rushed for 130 yards and caught a touchdown pass. The Browns move to 6-5 on the season.

Cincinnati 32 Las Vegas 13 — FINAL

Coming off a bye week, the Bengals snapped a two-game losing streak and handed the flailing Raiders their third straight loss. Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Joe Burrow finished 20 of 29 for 148 yards and a touchdown in the win. Derek Carr finished 19 of 27 for 215 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Cincinnati is 6-4, Las Vegas is 5-5.

San Francisco 30 Jacksonville 10 — FINAL

The Jaguars are back in the losing column after a 20-point beatdown by the 49ers on Sunday. Jacksonville finished with 200 yards on 44 plays, tied for fifth fewest in franchise history. The Jags are 2-8 on the season.