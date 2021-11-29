Around the AFC: Week 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills advanced to 7-4 on the season after topping the New Orleans Saints 31-6 on Thanksgiving, so let’s take a look at how the rest of the AFC fared in Week 12.

New England 36 Tennessee 13 — FINAL

The Patriots hadn’t beaten the Titans since Mike Vrabel took over as head coach for Tennessee in 2018, but that changed on Sunday when New England smoked the top-seed Titans at Gillette Stadium. The Pats defense forced four turnovers while Mac Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards and two touchdown passes in New England’s sixth straight win. The Bills host the 8-4 Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

Miami 33 Carolina 10 — FINAL

After an abysmal start to the season for Miami, the Dolphins won their fourth straight game in a 23-point W over the Cam Newton-led Panthers. Tua Tagovailoa shined in the matchup, completing 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. Newton, on the other hand, was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just five of 21 passes. The Dolphins are now 5-7 and back in the playoff hunt.

NY Jets 21 Houston 14 — FINAL

In a battle of 2-8 teams, the Jets came through to snap a three-game skid in rookie QB Zach Wilson’s first game back from injury. Wilson threw for 145 yards and a touchdown in the Jets comeback victory. Tyrod Taylor scored two early touchdowns to give the Texans a 14-3 lead, but couldn’t do much in the second half. Taylor finished with 158 yards, two TDs and an interception.

Cincinnati 41 Pittsburgh 10 — FINAL

The Bengals completed the first sweep over the Steelers since 2009 on Sunday, moving Cincinnati one game behind the Ravens at the top of the AFC North. Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns while Joe Burrow threw 20 of 24 passes for 190 yards and two more TDs to hand Pittsburgh their third-straight loss. The Bengals move to 7-4 on the season, the Steelers move to 5-5-1.

Baltimore 16 Cleveland 10 — FINAL

In an ugly Sunday Night Football matchup, Lamar Jackson tossed four interceptions, but a third-quarter signature scramble TD pass was enough to overcome the brutal performance and get a big AFC North win over their division rival Browns. Baltimore is now 6-1 in games decided by eight points or less. The Ravens are now 8-3, the Browns are 6-6.

Denver 28 LA Chargers 13 — FINAL

Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II picked off Justin Herbert twice, the first one coming in the end zone and taking the second one 70-yards back to the house, as Denver’s defense dominated the Chargers. Herbert finished 28 for 44 for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both Denver and LA move to 6-5 on the season.

Las Vegas 36 Dallas 33 — FINAL/OT

The Raiders and Cowboys combined for 28 penalties in the afternoon game on Thanksgiving, and a penalty in overtime that ended up being the difference as Vegas kicked a game-winning 29-yard field goal to snap a three-game losing streak. Dallas had 14 flags thrown for a franchise-high 166 yards, while the Raiders had 14 for 110 yards. Derek Carr threw for 373 yards in the Raiders’ first Thanksgiving win since 1968.