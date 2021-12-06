Around the AFC: Week 13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots square off in a huge AFC East matchup on Monday night, but let’s take a look back at what happened around the rest of the conference in Week 13.

Miami 20 NY Giants 9 — FINAL

Tua Tagovailoa tossed two touchdown passes, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders complimented that with two 48-yard field goal and the Miami defense kept the Giants out of the end zone for the Dolphins’ fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa completed 30 of 41 passes for 244 yards and the two TDs in the win. Miami has really turned this season around after starting 1-7; the now 6-7 Fins head into their Week 14 bye week with a newfound confidence.

Philadelphia 33 NY Jets 18 — FINAL

The Eagles and Jets traded touchdowns on six straight possessions in the first half, but Philadelphia kept New York off the board in the final two quarters. Former Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew won his first game as an Eagle, going 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Wilson finished 23 of 38 for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Jets move to 3-9 on the season.

Pittsburgh 20 Baltimore 19 — FINAL

Sunday afternoon’s AFC North rivalry game came all the way down, but after trouncing down the field in the final minute of the game, the Ravens go-ahead two point conversion failed, knocking Baltimore out of first place in the AFC. Even though the Ravens held onto the ball for 13 minutes longer than the Steelers, Pittsburgh outscored Baltimore 17-9 in the final quarter to snap a three game skid that included two losses and a tie. The Ravens are now 8-4 on the season, the Steelers are 6-5-1.

Kansas City 22 Denver 9 — FINAL

Even though the Chiefs offense gained a mere 257 yards of total offense and that Patrick Mahomes had just 184 yards with a touchdown run and an interception, Kansas City’s defense looked almost perfect as the Chiefs topped the Broncos for the 12th straight time. The KC defense held Teddy Bridgewater to 257 yards passing with a pair of interceptions in the second half, including a pick-six that was the final nail in the coffin for Denver. Kansas City wins their fifth straight, moving to 8-4 on the year. The Broncos are now 6-6.

LA Chargers 41 Cincinnati 22 — FINAL

The Chargers got off to a hot start, leading the Bengals 24-0 halfway through the second quarter, when Cincinnati scored 22 unanswered points to make it a tight game going into the final quarter. That was all the Chargers needed, as they scored the final 17 points to rout the Bengals and improve to 7-5. Justin Herbert was 26 of 35 for 317 yards and three touchdowns, two of those going to Keenan Allen in the first quarter. Joe Burrow played with a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand for most of the game, and threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the loss. The Bengals are now 7-5.

Indianapolis 31 Houston 0 — FINAL

After a heartbreaking 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 12, the Colts bounced back with a 31-point victory in Sunday’s AFC South matchup with the Texans. The Indianapolis defense played lights out, shutting out an opponent for the first time since 2018, and issuing a shutout on the road for the first time since 1992. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the rout. The Colts move to 7-6 on the year.

Washington 17 Las Vegas 15 — FINAL

Five days after joining Washington, WTF kicker Brian Johnson drilled a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the game to beat the Raiders for Washington’s fifth-straight win of the season. Las Vegas found the end zone just once in the loss, when Josh Jacobs capped off a 75-yard drive with a one yard TD in the fourth, but Vegas failed the two point conversion to tie the game up at 14. The Raiders kicked a field goal just before the two minute warning to take a 15-14 lead, but Washington’s last second heroics handed Vegas their sixth loss of the season. LV moves to 6-6.

LA Rams 37 Jacksonville 7 — FINAL

The Jaguars were the perfect opponent for the Rams to get back on track after three straight losses in November, with LA moving to 8-4 after a 30-point victory over Jacksonville. Matt Stafford passed for 195 yards and Sony Michel rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Trevor Lawrence was a dud in the fourth straight Jags loss, going 16 for 28 for 145 yards. The Jaguars move to 2-10 on the season.

A look at the AFC Standings before Patriots vs Bills:

New England Patriots (8-4)

Tennessee Titans (8-4)

Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-6)

Cleveland Browns (6-6)

Denver Broncos (6-6)

Miami Dolphins (6-7)

New York Jets (3-9)

Houston Texans (2-10)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)