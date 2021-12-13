Around the AFC: Week 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills lost an overtime heartbreaker 33-27 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday to move to 7-6 on the season. Let’s take a look at what else happened around the rest of the AFC in Week 14.

New Orleans 30 NY Jets 9 — FINAL

Alvin Kamara returned to the turf after missing four-games with a sprained knee, and in his first game back, he tore up the listless Jets, running for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Saints victory. The loss officially eliminated the Jets from the playoffs, marking the 11th straight season the franchise has missed the postseason. It’s the longest active skid in the NFL. The Jets are now 3-10 on the season.

Cleveland 24 Baltimore 22 — FINAL

After Lamar Jackson exited the game with a sprained right ankle early, the Browns took advantage of the loss of the Ravens elusive QB and scored three touchdowns and a field goal to lead Baltimore 24-6 at the half. But backup Ravens QB Tyler Huntley led an impressive second half comeback but it wouldn’t be enough in the end after a failed two point conversion. Cleveland moves to 7-6 to stay in the playoff hunt, Baltimore moves to 8-5.

Kansas City 48 Las Vegas 9 — FINAL

Patrick Mahomes scored his first two TD passes in almost a month, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran in two touchdowns of his own, and the Kansas City defense forced the Raiders to turn the ball over five times as the Chiefs posted a record 48-9 victory on Sunday. KC led by as much as 35-0 in the first half in their sixth straight win. Mahomes finished 20 of 24 for 258 yards and the pair of scores, while Derek Carr finished 33 of 45 for 263 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Chiefs are now 9-4, the Raiders are 6-7.

Tennessee 20 Jacksonville 0 — FINAL

The Titans posted their first home shutout since 2000 in a 20-0 win over the dreadful Jaguars on Sunday. Tennessee’s defense picked off rookie QB Trevor Lawrence four times and the Titans D-line sacked Lawrence three times. The Titans advance to 9-4 on the year, the Jags are 2-11.

Minnesota 36 Pittsburgh 28 — FINAL

In a crazy Thursday night matchup, the Steelers climbed back from a 29-point third quarter deficit, but Pittsburgh’s late heroics would come up just short. Kirk Cousins went 14 for 31 for 216 yards, two touchdowns and two INTs, but it was Dalvin Cook who shined for the Vikings, rushing for 205 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns. Ben Roethlisberger finished 28 of 40 for 308 yards, three TDs and an interception. The Steelers move to 6-6-1.

LA Chargers 37 NY Giants 21 — FINAL

For the second week in a row, Justin Herbert went off, going 23 of 31 for 275 yards and tossing three touchdown passes in the Chargers victory. The Giants scored two touchdowns late to make it a two-score game, but the LA lead was too much to overcome. The Chargers are 8-5 on the season, and a game back in the AFC West behind the Chiefs.

San Francisco 26 Cincinnati 23 — FINAL/OT

Much like the Buffalo/Tampa Bay game, the Bengals and 49ers both played one dominant half each. Cincinnati climbed back from a 20-6 deficit to tie the game up at the end of regulation and send it into overtime. After the Bengals kicked a field goal in OT, Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Brandon Aiyuk for the game-winning touchdown. Both San Francisco and Cincinnati move to 7-6 on the season.

Denver 38 Detroit 10 — FINAL

In a devastating week for the Broncos after news of former Denver Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas died earlier this week, the Broncos put together a stellar four-quarter effort to top the Lions on Sunday afternoon. Melvin Gordon scored two touchdowns for Denver, as well as rushing for 111 yards on 24 carries. The Broncos move to 7-6 on the season.

Seattle 33 Houston 13 — FINAL

After an abysmal start to the season, the Seattle Seahawks won consecutive games for the first time this season after beating the Texans by 20 on Sunday. Texans rookie QB Davis Mills threw for a career-high 331 yards and a TD and looked great early, but in the second half the Seahawks shut out the Texans in the final two quarters of the game. The Texans are already eliminated from playoff contention, and move to 2-11 on the year.