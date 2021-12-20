Around the AFC: Week 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills snapped their two game losing streak on Sunday by topping the Carolina Panthers 31-14 to move to 8-6 on the season, so let’s take a look at what happened the rest of the AFC in Week 15.

Indianapolis 27 New England 17 — FINAL

The Colts shut out the Patriots in the first half for the first time all season, and Indy staved off a second-half Pats comeback to hand the AFC leaders their first loss since October 17th. Jonathan Taylor shined for the Colts on Saturday, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown in the win. Indianapolis moves to 8-6, the Pats are now 9-5 are a game ahead of the Bills in the AFC East. After the loss, the Patriots drop from the top spot in the AFC to the Chiefs.

Miami 31 NY Jets 24 — FINAL

The Miami Dolphins extended their win streak to six games in Sunday’s shootout with the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa finished 16 of 27 for 196 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, combined with DeVante Parker’s 107-yard two touchdown day, the Dolphins were able to score the game-winning touchdown in the final four minutes of the game. Miami moves to 7-7 on the season, the Jets are now 3-11.

Kansas City 34 LA Chargers 28 — FINAL/OT

Travis Kelce had a career-high 191 yards and caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to top the Chargers in a thrilling Thursday night matchup. Justin Herbert threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns on 22 completions as well as running one in for the TD, but the Chargers failed to score on three trips to the red zone. After starting the season 3-4, the Chiefs are now on a seven game winning streak and lead the AFC with a 10-4 record. The Chargers move to 8-6 on the season.

Pittsburgh 19 Tennessee 13 — FINAL

Back from a month-long stint on the bench with an injury, Pittsburgh defensive back Joe Haden came back with a vengeance and stood up Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine inches short of a first down at the 10-yard line in the final seconds of the game, keeping Tennessee from scoring a game-winner and resuscitating the Steelers playoff hopes. Even with a mere 168 yards of offense in the win, the Steelers move to 7-6-1. The Titans move to 9-5 on the season.

Green Bay 31 Baltimore 30 — FINAL

The Packers became the first team in the NFL this season to clinch a playoff spot, but their one-point victory over the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens did not come without plenty of dramatics. Led by Baltimore backup QB Tyler Huntley, the Ravens clawed their way back from a 31-17 deficit in the fourth quarter, but for the second time in three weeks, the game came down to a last-second two point conversion attempt for the Ravens, and for the second time in three weeks, the game ended in a failed two point conversion. Baltimore is now 8-6 and dropped to a first place tie with Cincinnati in the AFC North.

Cincinnati 15 Denver 10 — FINAL

The Bengals forced a late fumble by Broncos backup QB Drew Lock to sure up a first place tie in the AFC North with the Ravens. Cincinnati took a 6-3 lead into the half, and scored their only touchdown of the game in the third on a 56-yard bomb from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd to make it 15-10 in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter. That would be the final. The Bengals move to 8-6 on the season, the Broncos move to 7-7.

Houston 30 Jacksonville 16 — FINAL

In a battle of two of the worst teams in the NFL, the Texans snapped a three game losing streak by topping the Jaguars, who are coming off a whirlwind of a week following the firing of first year head coach Urban Meyer. Houston is now 3-11, Jacksonville is 2-12.

The 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders travel to play the 7-6 Cleveland Browns on Monday at 5pm in the first game of today’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Vikings and Bears play the late game tonight.

AFC STANDINGS AS OF SUNDAY NIGHT:

Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) *Leads AFC West

New England Patriots (9-5) *Leads AFC East by one game over the Bills

Tennessee Titans (9-5) *Leads AFC South

Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) *Tied for 1st in AFC North with Ravens, holds tiebreaker

Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

Cleveland Browns (7-6) [A win on Monday over the Raiders would make a 3-way tie for 1st in AFC North]

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)

Miami Dolphins (7-7)

Denver Broncos (7-7)